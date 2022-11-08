Louth shows it cares

With Christmas just around the corner, the cold weather setting in has seen many people worry how they can afford to heat their homes, and some have to choose between heating and eating.

But here at the Louth Leader, we’ve been heartened at how our community has pulled together and many are deciding how to do their bit to help those in need over these next few months.

A number of ‘warm spaces’ have been launched in the area, the latest is one at Trusthorpe which has been launched on Monday by the village hall committee, who are putting their newly-revamped hall to good use.

Here in Louth town centre, the Priory Hotel’s Serendipity Initiative and Neighbour’s Kitchen will be hosting a Christmas lunch for those who will be alone on Christmas Day, not only to give them somewhere to enjoy Christmas with others, but also so their guests won’t have to worry about heating their homes for a few hours.

Louth’s Food Bank, located at the Trinity Centre, is also appealing for further food donations to allow their hard work to continue in the current cost of living crisis.

Read more about the town’s brilliant hard work on page 4.