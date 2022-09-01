Louth Town Council urging residents to make voices heard over Active Travel Scheme

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parklets on Mercer Row.

The Louth Active Travel Scheme is an 18-month-long trial that sees the restriction of traffic along Mercer Row in order to create a larger pedestrianised area feeding into Cornmarket in a bid to encourage the town’s café culture and manage traffic flow in the town centre.

As part of the scheme, new bespoke combination ‘Parklet’ units were placed in Mercer Row last week by the county council in former parking bays, in a bid to encourage more pedestrians to slow down and enjoy the easier pace of the town’s café culture – and have been met with a barage of criticism.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said that the early signs from people in the town were that, on the whole, the Parklets are a good idea, but Louth Town and District Councillor Andrew Leonard slammed the parklets as “the last straw”, and some comments on social media called the parklets an “eyesore”, “repulsive” and “a waste of money”.

The town council is now urging people to assist in building a campaign to encourage Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) and East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) to hear the public’s voices in relation to measures introduced in Louth town centre, including the removal of parking bays in the town centre and the installation of the parklets.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Louth Town Council want to work with the community to find solutions for consideration by LCC and ELDC.

“The Council is aware that there are many different opinions about the scheme, and as such, it seems necessary to obtain as many views as possible.”

Louth Town Council will be holding a public meeting on Tuesday September 13 from 6.30pm at the Royal British Legion Hall, Northgate, Louth.

The Town Council has also created two short surveys; one for town centre businesses and the second for Louth residents and visitors to Louth, for people to give their opinions

If you would like to make your views known, please complete the relevant survey online, which can be accessed from https://www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/active-travel-scheme-surveys/