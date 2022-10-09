Louth's Christmas Tree Festival back for 2022

St James's church's Christmas Tree Festival 2021.

As in previous years, the tree festival is predominantly a fundraiser to raise money to support the upkeep and preserve the fabric of St James Church.

This year, the event will open on Thursday December 1 with a launch night ticketed evening with music, food and wine, and will continue through to December 7.

The Christmas Tree Festival will be free to enter each day, with refreshments available, a raffle and various other events running.