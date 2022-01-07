Louth’s festive tractor run raises thousands for charity

Photos from Louth's Christmas Charity Tractor Road Run

The event raised more than £5,000 and will support the foundation’s ‘Mind Your Head’ campaign, with four out of five young farmers believing that mental health is the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today.

Organiser Taron Lee told the Leader: “We sold out of 100 tractors in three days, which was absolutely amazing.

“The support we have had from all the local pubs, restaurants and businesses has been out of this world. The raffle prizes they have given us have been second to none.

“At the moment we have raised £5,000 for it, and it’s still going up. It’s going to be left open until the new year. You can donate to PayPal: [email protected]”.

Taron added: “A few thank yous. Flexi Dig, Alistar and Richard Bett for giving away a day’s shooting which we auctioned off live on Facebook raising £800.

“The two sponsors for the public liability insurance, Louth Potato Company & R.H Agricultural Services; and L-Cat Lincolnshire Community Assistance Team. The event really could not happen without this amazing charity.

“The Brown Cow put a welly round on the night, and we got an extra £120 off them. Oliver Chapman and Masons for letting us use Louth Livestock Market.

“My partner Leeann Hutchinson; Dayle Hartley for all the red tape health and safety, and Paul Reed for the online entry forms.

Taron concluded: “We are going to do it again next year , even bigger and better. We’re not sure how yet because this year was amazing and the farmers went all out, but we will come up with something.”

• All photos are from Freddie Bushby, with permission, and kindly provided to the Louth Leader by Taron Lee.

