Louth's Fireworks by Rotary and Lions go off with a bang

A joint effort between the Louth & District Lions and Louth Rotary, the event saw families from across the district braving the changeable weather to enjoy the fireworks display and keep warm by the roaring fire.

Alan Curtis of the Louth Rotary said it was very well attended and the organisations hope to have raised a sizeable amount to be funneled back into next year’s event, as well as plenty for local good causes.

"It went really well and seemed to be really busy,” he said, “The weather wasn’t too bad and we think we should have raised thousands which will be brilliant.”

Louth Mayor Jeremy Baskett and Mayoress Bridget Baskett were also in attendance to help light the bonfire.

Jeremy said: “It was an excellent event, there were several hundred people there and it was lovely to see so many happy faces and the fireworks were excellent.

"It really was a spectacular disaply and the Lions and the Rotary made us feel so welcome, and it was an honour to be there.”

Jones Family The Jones family enjoy Louth's fireworks.

Yisel Perez Sanchez age 5 and Sofia Perez Sanchez age 3 Yisel Perez Sanchez, 5 and Sofia Perez Sanchez, 3 enjoying the festivities.

Imogen Smith age 4 Imogen Smith, 4 at Louth's fireworks.

Corrie, Burton Luke Burton and Belle Burton age 2 Corrie Burton, Luke Burton and Belle Burton, 2, enjoying Louth's fireworks.