Louth's food bank in need of items as winter sets in

Louth's Community Larder provides food for those in need with a parcel of healthy, long-life food to feed a family for three days, and is run from the Trinity Centre, Eastgate, and is now appealing for help to make sure no-one goes without at Christmas

As winter sets in and people are thinking about Christmas, the food bank’s volunteers have launched their Christmas appeal, which this year will see Aldi shopping vouchers and a festive hamper with Christmas treats handed out to those in need.

Donations of longlife Christmas fare, such as Christmas puddings, boxes of chocolates and sweets are now being accepted for the hampers, which can be dropped off at the food bank Monday to Friday.

Other items needed include gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet biscuits, pickles, Christmas cake, mince pies, custard, jam and Christmas Crackers.

Advertisement

Jill Trafford, spokesman for the food bank, said: “We always need tinned and dried foods, specifically tinned meat pies and tinned meats such as Spam, corned beef, tinned ham and so on.

“We also are always short of carton milk and bags of sugar, as well as tea and coffee.”

Donations of food for the food bank can be dropped off at the Trinity Centre or St James Church, both from 9am to 4pm, or at the drop box located at the Newbridge Hill Co-op branch.