Louth's Girlguides have a right royal party

The Louth Girlguides enjoy the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

On Saturday June 11, Louth Division Girlguiding all took part in a celebration at Somercotes Academy to mark the Platinum Jubilee, along with guests including the Mayor of Louth and friends of Guiding.

The girls were put into four teams, named after the four residences of the Queen - Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle – and took part in sporting events including a horse jump relay race, royal corgi bone search, croquet, and body speller.

This was followed by a much deserved tea party and Janet West and Frances Green were then presented with their 20 years service award, followed by all attendees singing the National Anthem.