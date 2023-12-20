Louth's links to Gandhi explored in new book

​Secrets of Louth's past, including a visit from Gandhi, are revealed in the latest volume of the town’s history by a local author.

Richard Gurnham’ ​latest book on the history of Louth, entitled ‘Louth; History Around Us, Vol.2’, is out next week and examines the history of Louth’s streets, with a wealth of illustrations.

This volume, the second in a series of three books, examines the south side of the town and has chapters on Aswell Street, Queen Street, Church Street, Kidgate, LeeStreet, Monks’ Dyke Road, South Street, George Street and Horncastle Road, painstakingly collated using old maps, photographs, documents kept by Louth Museum and the Lincoln Archives, 19th century newspapers and trade directories.

One such story is that of Henry Cropper, who lived at the house which is now The Beeches Care Home and rescued a young man from slavery while he was working as a merchant in West Africa in the 1840s.

He brought the young man, called Bitome, back to Louth but unfortunately he died shortly afterwards of tuberculosis.

Richard has also investigated the town’s links with Mahatma Gandhi, who became a close friend of Albert West, the son of a Louth rope-maker, whose shop still stands in Aswell Street.

According to his research, Richard found that Gandhi came to Louth in 1906 when he came with Albert West to meet his family in Aswell Street, and in 1909 when he brought the son of another friend to begin attending Louth Grammar School following Albert’s recommendation of the school.

‘Louth; History Around Us, Vol.2 will be available to buy from local bookshops from Monday January 8, priced £28.99, and Richard will also be doing a book signing at Louth Museum on Broadbank from 11am to 1pm.

Richard is also selling pre-publication copies from now until Christmas at the discounted price of £25.