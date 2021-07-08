Louth’s new £180k multi-sports pitch is completed

The new pitch at the London Road sports ground.

The progress at the site, which is operated by the Magna Vitae Trust, supports the programme of investment in the district’s sports facilities from East Lindsey District Council, which was agreed in February this year, with Louth Hockey Club also contributing £50,000 towards the project.

The £180,000 investment saw the replacement of the existing 20-year-old AstroTurf, which had reached the end of its life. This involved the removal of the existing artificial grass surfacing and shock pad, followed by the installation of a new shock pad and new sand-dressed synthetic grass.

The pitch will be used by several clubs for activities including football and hockey, plus other multi-functional surface uses for local schools, groups, and casual bookings

Aeneas Richardson, executive director at Magna Vitae, said: “It’s incredible to see the new AstroTurf now finished, and ready for action.

“The new surface will see the continuation of sporting and leisure activities for Louth and the district. It will be great to see the new lease of life and enjoyment it will bring for the next 20 years to Louth and the surrounding area.”

The new pitch kicked off with Louth Hockey Club’s open day on Saturday July 3, with dozens of members of all ages turning out.

Chairwoman Lesley Ward said: “There was a tremendous turn out of juniors and seniors for what was a very proud day in the club’s history.

How the old pitch looked a couple of months ago, when it was torn up ready for replacement.

“To see three years of hard work come to fruition with a new playing surface was an emotional moment.

“The renewed enthusiasm and energy within the club will ensure that it will go from strength to strength, and it also means that league hockey continues to be played in Louth.

“We are an all-inclusive club and look forward to welcoming past and new members to the club.”