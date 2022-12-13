You can find out all about Louth’s fascinating history with the launch of a new book by one of the town’s historians

‘Louth: History Around Us’ by Richard Gurnham

‘Louth: History Around Us’ is Richard Gurnham’s latest book on the history of Louth, and Richard will be signing copies of his book at the Louth Museum on Friday (December 16) from 11am to 1pm and MSR Newsgroup newsagents on Mercer Row on Saturday between 10.30am and 11.30am.

It tells the story of Louth’s development over more than 1,000 years throughout history of its buildings and the people who lived and worked in them, including Louth’s Upgate which goes back to the pre-historic times around the year 950.

As a walking tour guide, Richard has described how the different streets have changed over the years, with an explanation of how they would have looked and about significant events that happened over the years.

There is also a section on St James Church, which has much historical significance including its involvement in the origins of the Lincolnshire Rising of 1536.

A former history teacher at King Edward VI Grammar School, Richard said his latest book was something of a retirement project for him:

"There was plenty of documents to be found and we’re lucky that so much was documented in Louth,” he said, “I was able to find many records online and in the library and its not hard to find if you know where to look.”

