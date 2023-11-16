A Louth pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets.

The Joseph Morton, in Pawnshop Passage, Kidgate has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK, and toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond, while unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Joseph Morton, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Emma Smith, who said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at The Joseph Morton have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.