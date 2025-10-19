‘Love, loyalty, ambition, and betrayal’: That's just episode one of Channel 5's new period drama The Forsytes

Love, loyalty, ambition, and betrayal are set to have viewers on the edge of their seats in a gripping new adaptation of The Forsyte Saga, titled The Forsytes, premiering on Channel 5 this week.

Regional press, including Lincolnshire World, were given a sneak preview of the six-part period drama, which is a reimagining of John Galsworthy's classic novels.

The series is set in late 19th-century London and focuses on the lives, loves, and conflicts of the wealthy Forsyte family of stockbrokers. It explores themes of love, loyalty, ambition, and betrayal within a wealthy, late-Victorian family – focusing on the tensions between tradition and duty held by the older generations and the younger members who seek personal happiness and love.

Written by Debbie Horsfield, known for her work on Poldark, and produced by Mammoth Screen, the theme we are told is as relevant today as in the period it is set.

When asked what makes audiences keep coming back more than a century after the books were written, Debbie explained anything, where there is a family saga involved – exploring inter-generational relationships, rivalries and ambitions – is relatable. “Those are things that will never go out of fashion,” she said. “The length people will go to get one over their nearest and dearest still holds good.

"Also any love stories where there are likely to have difficulties thrown in – no-one is ever going to say that has gone out of style.”

In the first episode, these elements are lavishly served amidst stunning sets and a haunting soundtrack. The audience is left with a cliffhanger involving young Jolyon Forsyte's secret reconnection with his former lover, Louisa Byrne – a dressmaker who was his first love. The two reconnect at the 18th birthday party of his step-daughter, June, with Jolyon clearly set to be torn between his former passion and his current responsibilities.

All this and the shock announcement that Old Jolyon – the patriarch of the Forsyte family - is handing the business over to him – a change that is shocking to the materialistic Soames Forsyte.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Francesca Annis (Flesh and Blood) as the formidable matriarch Ann, Stephen Moyer (Sexy Beast, True Blood) as Jolyon Forsyte Sr., Danny Griffin (Fate: The Winx Saga) as Jo Forsyte Jr., Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey: A New Era) as Frances Forsyte, and Eleanor Tomlinson (One Day, Poldark) as Louisa Byrne. Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, Ten Percent) stars as James Forsyte, Joshua Orpin (Titans) as Soames Forsyte, Millie Gibson (Doctor Who) as Irene Heron, and Tom Durant-Pritchard (This Is Going To Hurt, Miss Scarlet) as Monty Dartie. The show also features Susan Hampshire, who also appeared in the 1967 BBC adaptation.

Filming took place primarily in Bristol, including at The Bottle Yard Studios and various city locations.

The series premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm.