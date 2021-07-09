Lovely Louth competition returns for summer 2021

One of last year's winners, Harry Kerman, of Beck Way, pictured receiving his award from the Mayor of Louth, Councillor Darren Hobson.

The competition, organised by the Council’s Floral Working Group, is aimed at beautifying the town by encouraging floral and planting decorations of all kinds, so that locals can enjoy the many delights Louth has to offer, especially during this current period of ongoing restrictions.

In 2021 the competition will run with seven classes, including a class for under 18s. Each class winner will receive a trophy.

Application forms can be downloaded from the town council’s website or you can apply online by visiting www.louthtowncouncil.gov.uk/lovely-louth-2

If you require an application form to be sent in the post, call the town council’s office on 01507 355895.