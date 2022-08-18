Lovely Louth winners announced
Businesses and residents who have gone the extra mile to make Louth look blooming lovely have been crowned the winners of the Lovely Louth competition.
The Lovely Louth Competition, organised by Louth Town Council, aims to beautify the town by encouraging floral and planting decorations so that locals and visitors can enjoy the many delights that Louth has to offer.
Entries were judged by members of the Floral Working Group, and the judges have now chosen their winners for the Lovely Louth 2022 floral competition.
Organisers at the town council said they were delighted with the quality of the entries.
The overall winner was 25, 25b Shared Courtyard, Gospelgate, who also won the Class 4: Private Houses category. The runner up in this category was 13 Kenwick Road.
The Class 1: Shops and Business Premises winner was Lakings Ltd at 33 Eastgate, while the runner-up was Clark’s Shoes, on 126-130 Eastgate.
Ye Olde Whyte Swanne, on 45 Eastgate, was the Class 2: Licensed Premises winner, while the runner-up was Cobbles on New Street.
The Class 3: Private Houses winner was 5 Southlands Ave, while Field House, 3 Kenwick Pastures was runner up.
Then the Class 5: Open Category winner was Brook House, 65 James Street, with the runner up located at The Bede House, Gospelgate.The Mayor of Louth will be presenting the awards to the winners next month.