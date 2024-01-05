With the eyes of the world have been fixed on the PDC World Championship final, a rising young star in the darts world has shown what he can do on live TV.

Lucas with This Morning hosts Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson.

Sixteen-year-old Luke Littler’s fairytale rise through the championships, beating Raymond van Barneveld along the way, saw him reach the final of the PDC World Championship title at Alexandra Palace on Wednesday (January 3) until he was ultimately beaten by Luke Humphries.

While Littler was preparing for the match of his life, his young namesake six-year-old Lucas Maidment, from Louth, was appearing on ITV’s This Morning on Wednesday showing off his darts prowess – and even hit a bulls-eye!

Lucas has been tearing up the darts world since his love of the sport began when he was just two years old, and his dad Tom set up a Tiktok account to show off his skills to the world – which now has more than 6,200 followers.

Tom and Lucas Maidment on the This Morning sofa.

Tom said that his appearance was a whirlwind, as he received a message on Facebook from the This Morning team only 36 hours before on Monday night, asking them to appear on Wednesday morning with hosts Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson.

Appearing on the sofa with Tom, Josie and Rylan asked Lucas about what he loves most about darts, and he said he remembered hitting a 180 and then he hit a bulls-eye just the other day.

Lucas then took on Josie and Rylan at a darts game, walking on to the White Stripes’s Seven Nation Army, with Rylan scoring six and Josie 40 – before Lucas trounced them both with a bulls-eye with his first dart, followed by a 20 and then a five – to which Josie proclaimed he had “champion in his blood”.

Tom said: “Lucas wasn’t nervous at all until we got to the studio and we were being shown around, but he did brilliantly and we’re so proud of him.”

Lucas with the dartboard showing his bulls-eye.