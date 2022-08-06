Lucky Strike in Skegness is the eighth best seaside arcade in the UK

Flying the flag as one of the Top 10 arcades in the UK - Lucky Strike in Skegness.

Lucky Strike on Grand Parade is eight best with 274 machines followed by Skegness Pier with 269.

The statistrics follow research by Bestcasinosites.net itno which arcades had the most to offer holidaymakers.

The biggest seaside arcade is Astro City in Essex, with an astonishing rating of 10/10. Located in the East of England, Astro City has 589 machines, featuring classic video games, air hockey and pinball machines. Its wide variety of arcade machines makes it the perfect place for a day trip to Southend - with it also being home to the longest pleasure pier in the world (2.158km long).

In second place is Butlins, located in West Sussex in the town of Bognor Regis with an almost perfect rating of 9.96/10. This arcade located within the seaside holiday resort has a total of 499 machines (90 machines less than Astro city). Butlins is a great option for those looking to stay on sight with accommodation, whilst enjoying all the amusements the location has to offer.

Third place goes to Golden Horseshoe in Hampshire with a rating of 9.93/10. With a variety of 402 machines, Golden Horseshoe is the biggest arcade in Portsmouth, and its location overlooking the Portsmouth seafront makes it an ultimate arcade location.

With a rating of 9.89/10 is Wellington Pier in Norfolk In fourth place with a total of 387 machines, this seaside arcade follows closely behind Golden Horseshoe (just 15 machines less). Within the arcade there are simulator rides, huge ranges of coin operated machines and pushers, cranes and many more.

In fifth place is Grand Pier in North Somerset with a rating of 9.86/10. Its 312 machines make Grand Pier the biggest seaside arcade in South West England.

Rankings are:

1 Astro City, Essex – 589

2 Butlins Bognor Regis, West Sussex – 499

3 Golden Horseshoe, Hampshire – 402

4 Wellington Pier, Norfolk – 387

5 Grand Pier, Somerset – 312

6 Sandown Pier, Isle of Wight – 299

7 Pontins Prestatyn, Denbighshire – 296

8 Lucky Strike, Skegness – 274

9 Butlins Minehead, Somerset – 273

10 Skegness Pier – Lincolnshire – 269