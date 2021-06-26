Luxury bridal sale supporting ongoing covid relief project

One of the dresses designed by Sanykta Shrestha

Leading sustainable bridal designer Sanyukta Shrestha has a cult following of brides across the world celebrating the luxurious handcrafted timeless sustainable designs that the brand is known for.

Recognised by the media as “the dawn of the sustainable movement” and “the Greta of the Wedding World”, the Nepalese-born designer Sanyukta has redefined the bridal market with her innovative sustainable ethos and was among the first to introduce sustainability to the bridal industry.

To celebrate the 10 th anniversary of the brand’s sustainable bridal journey, Sanyukta is holding a mega sample-sale ‘up to 70 per cent off’ at her Lincolnshire studio from July 3- July 18.

A spokesperson said: “It will be a fabulous opportunity for brides to take home the most luxurious dream wedding dress that is also kind for the planet.”

Brides can book appointments by calling on 01507588507 or email [email protected]

The curated range of Ethical, vegan and sustainable dresses will be on sale starting at £900 and includes catwalk dresses, prototypes, ex-samples, and previous season gowns to the limited new samples, all of which are made with exceptionally luxurious, eco-friendly and organic fabrics.

The sizes are ranging from high street 8-14.

Not only can brides enjoy the huge discount from this sample sale, but they can also enjoy the health benefits of wearing the UK’s award-winning bridal designer – Sanyukta Shrestha’s gown, which has been made with love, care, and exceptionally luxurious and organic fabrics.

The dedicated 10 per cent profit from this bridal sale will go directly towards a Covid Relief Project in Nepal to help vulnerable families in desperate need amid the second wave covid crisis.

The brand is known for leading by example by giving back to the community, promoting a Green future, and supporting women empowerment.

The impact of this effort is in the dedication of designer Sanyukta’s love for empowering local artisans from Nepal, embracing cultural diversity and now helping the vulnerable communities in the UK and Nepal during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the power of kindness has fuelled the brand’s effort to give back to the community by making and donating thousands of handmade masks and PPE visor for NHS and Key Workers in the UK.