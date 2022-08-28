Lynn loses 3 1/2 stone and three dress sizes to be Slimmer of the Year

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn Bradley before (left) and after the 3.5stone weight loss.

Lynn Bradley has slimmed down from a size 16-18 to a svelte 10-12 in just seven months, and now she’s been chosen to represent the Tattershall’s Monday Slimming World group in the nationwide Slimming World Woman of the Year 2022 competition.

Lynn said: “When I first joined the Slimming World, I never dreamt that I would be in the position I am now. Losing weight has made such a big difference to my life. My health has improved, I have more energy, I’m happier and I feel more comfortable in my own skin.”

Lynn joined Slimming World in May 2021 after gaining weight after having children and began struggling with long walks and keeping up with her children, and after numerous diets left her feeling hungry or miserable – or both – she decided to try Slimming World.

“I know it can feel like a big step joining Slimming World because you don’t know what to expect,” Lynn said, “But right from the first moment I walked into my group I was made to feel at ease though – and I’ve made lifelong friends, we are like a family.”

Lynn lost 7lbs in her first week and now three-and-a-half stone lighter, Lynn loves to walk and rides her horses up to six times a week.

She added: “Winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing women (and men!) in our group. And being able to celebrate with all my new friends around me, after months of being apart made this win feel more special.”

Lynn will now go forward to the next stages of the competition in November, which aims to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspiring female slimmer, with the winner will take home a £4,000 (or Euro equivalent) cash prize.

Consultant Karen Fereday who runs the Tattershall group, says: “I’m couldn’t be more proud of Lynn. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved . I’m constantly inspired by Lynn’s determination each week and has come so far from the first time she walked into my group – she’s now beaming with confidence and she’s definitely made changes for life.”