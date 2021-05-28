Mablethorpe: Adapted facilities at Hope House will help those in need

Some of the adapted facilities at Hope House.

These adaptations will also allow those who are disabled and unable to use a bath to also have facilities available for a shower.

Further works were funded to convert a storeroom into a separate bathroom that can be used by residents of the homelessness accommodation which would also better protect them from the transmission of Covid-19.

Nigel Collins, Pastor of Hope House Church, said: “We are extremely grateful to East Lindsey District Council for the work that has been done and for what has been achieved with the wet room and bathroom and it will make a huge difference going forward to the lives of those who use it.”

Councillor William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Housing, Communities and Better Ageing at East Lindsey District Council, said: “We are so pleased to be able to support this local community-based church which has open house facilities to support those people who are facing housing problems.”