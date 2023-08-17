Mablethorpe’s beach has been voted as the best in England, according to new research.

Car rental company Sixt ranked 300 beaches in England based on factors that contribute to a perfect beach day, including water quality data from the Environment Agency nearby cafes, parking accessibility, and lifeguards – and gave each beach a score out of ten on each factor.

Mablethorpe Town Beach came out on top in the company’s research, not only in the East Midlands but also the best in England, beating stiff competition from other high-ranking beaches including Cromer and Whitley Bay, which came in second and third respectively.

The citation praising Mablethorpe’s beach said: “Boasting miles of golden sand and a Blue Flag award, the picturesque Mablethorpe Town Beach in Lincolnshire ranks top of our list of England’s best beaches. Backed by a promenade and offering a traditional beachfront funfair, the town has a long history of tourism and a stunning coastline that sets it apart from many others in the country.

“Visitors to this lively beach town can rest easy with an on-duty seasonal lifeguard within flagged areas, and public toilets just walking distance from the shoreline during the summer months. Other handy amenities that gave Mablethorpe Town Beach its ranking status is its vast number of cafes and car parks just 400m away.