Mablethorpe Leisure & Learning Centre 'on track' for summer opening

Aeneas Richardson of Magna Vitae, Chris Baron of Connected Coast, Sean Nolan of Alliance Leisure, and Coun Richard Fry, Portfolio Holder for Finance at ELDC at the new centre.

​Work to build Station Leisure & Learning Centre on the site of the current Station Sports Centre, operated by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure & Culture, began in March 2023 following a successful bid from East Lindsey District Council for Government Levelling Up funding through the Towns Fund, leading to a £7.4million grant.

Supported by the Connect Coast Town Deal Board, the leisure and learning facility includes a four-lane, 25m swimming pool; a changing village, modern fitness suite, and Tag Active (adventure play) studios, as well as a new outdoor play area and car park. The centre will also provide new learning and skills opportunities.

The current Station Sports Centre is scheduled to close on Thursday April 11 to see the demolition of the existing Station Sports Centre building, and residents and members, past and present, will be invited to say farewell to the centre from 4pm to 7pm on this day.

An overhead view of the new swimming pool.

The facility will then be closed to allow for staff training at the new facility and to complete works, with members able to access other Magna Vitae facilities in Louth, Skegness, and Horncastle during the closure.

The new facility is set to open this summer 2024, with the official date to be announced in the coming weeks.

Coun Richard Fry, Portfolio Holder for Finance at East Lindsey District Council and the Political Lead for the Station Leisure & Learning Centre, said: “This fantastic facility will truly be transformational in improving the health and wellbeing opportunities for people of all ages in Mablethorpe and the surrounding area.

“For many years, a public swimming pool for Mablethorpe has been a long-desired wish from residents in the town. I am delighted that East Lindsey District Council, working with Magna Vitae and the Connected Coast Board has been able to deliver this with a fantastic four lane, 25 metre pool as well as a new fitness suite and other facilities.

“Station Leisure & Learning Centre will take away the need for residents to travel out of town to access a swimming pool, as well as increasing the opportunities for people of all ages to learn to swim and to improve their health and wellbeing through fitness and social activities.

“The leisure centre combined with the other Town Deal projects being delivered in Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea mark a huge investment for this area of East Lindsey alone. In 2021, Mablethorpe secured £23.9m in Town Deal funding from the government to deliver an ambitious vision which will bring significant and sustainable improvements to support a healthy and diverse economy.”

Aeneas Richardson, Executive Director for Magna Vitae said: “Magna Vitae is proud to be involved with developing Station Leisure & Learning Centre and taking this project forward. Anticipation has been growing within the Mablethorpe community over the last 13 months as we have all watched this spectacular building rise out of the ground.

“Excitement is now mounting as we progress towards the final stages of building completion and the leisure centre opening for public use. Our membership has already started to increase as customers begin to plan their health and wellbeing journey in the new fitness suite, swimming pool or Tag Active (adventure play) facility. The place and people are really beginning to ‘buzz.’

“This facility will provide several fantastic opportunities for general learning, life-skill education, training, personal development, confidence building and wider achievement(s). The leisure centre will create at least 12 new employment opportunities and recruitment is underway as we speak. The sheer enthusiasm of the staff team working within the venue will really contribute to the residents of Mablethorpe truly living a ‘great life.’”

Chris Baron, Chair of Connected Coast said: “It is great to reach this milestone in the development of the Station Leisure and Learning Centre.

“There has long been an aspiration within the community for a swimming pool in Mablethorpe, and with the topping out of the building, this ambition is moving ever closer to being realised.

