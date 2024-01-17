Mablethorpe Lifeboat Station says 'massive thank you' for £15,000 donations

​A tremendous year of fundraising by local businesses and supporters of the RNLI has resulted in more than £15,000 being donated and presented to Mablethorpe Lifeboat Station.

Anderby Tavern's presentation to the RNLI.

​The Crew of the Lifeboat Station were invited to six presentations across October, November and December to collect donations that had been raised by members of the public throughout the year via events and fundraisers including auctions, raffles, quiz nights, fun days, and collections.

Presentations attended included a cheque for £4,500 raised by The Creek Tavern in Anderby Creek, £3,441 donated from fundraisers at Kirkstead Holiday Park, £1,949 raised by the Theddlethorpe Ramblers, £1,804.50 from Seacroft Bar in Tursthorpe, £1,500 donated from Seagulls Bar at Sutton Springs, and a further £1,000 raised by The Cartwheel at Trusthorpe Springs.

Lifeboat Station Press Officer, Abbie Mitchell, has extended her thanks to all of the fundraisers.

Theddlethope Ramblers presentation to the RNLI.

She said: “The money raised this year by these local businesses, individuals and visitors to the town has been incredible!

"At a time when the running costs of operating our lifeboat station continue to rise, the kindness and generosity of individuals is truly amazing and ensures our station and crew can continue their lifesaving work. From everyone at Mablethorpe Lifeboat Station we want to say a massive thank you.”