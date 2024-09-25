PCSO Barnaby Prince working alongside Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson, Head of Local Policing and Prevention, at one of the Atlantis Alliance community engagement events held in Skegness, in August 2024.

A PCSO based in Mablethorpe has been shortlisted for the 2024 Inclusive Awards.

Police Community Support Officer Barnaby Prince has been shortlisted for the highly prestigious Inclusive Culture Initiative award.

The 2024 Inclusive Awards, organised by Inclusive Companies, has announced the finalists across eight categories. Highlighting outstanding individuals and exceptional organisations working tirelessly to remove barriers and put diversity and inclusion at the very heart of everything they do, the Inclusive Awards is now in its 10th year. Winners will be announced on November 28, 2024 at the Midland Hotel Manchester where the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award will also be bestowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnaby is said to embody the values of inclusivity, compassion, and service to others, and has demonstrated unwavering commitment to inclusivity and community support throughout his career.

He has worked significantly on introducing dementia bands into the force and the community, which has been recognised locally as great practice, safeguarding some of the most vulnerable. Wristbands are worn by people with dementia or similar vulnerabilities, and if they are found disorientated or confused, a person can scan their band to obtain a telephone number to call. He has worked tirelessly on introducing the wristbands, not only across Lincolnshire, but wider across the country, and is changing the lives of some of the most vulnerable in our communities.

In absolute dedication to his role, Barnaby is said by the force to serve his community with true passion and a desire to improve the lives of others. His work with the dementia wristbands is something that he orchestrated himself, after identifying a vulnerability that was not being catered for.

His research led to the pilot not only being a resounding success, but also to being extended and used by other forces. He used his own initiative and time to learn more about those who have been diagnosed with dementia, using that knowledge to make a valued service, but also to educate his peers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to his outstanding innovative work on the wristbands, Barnaby’s work spans all aspects of community policing - from working with local schools, to tackling housing and neighbourhood issues, to working alongside the Coastguard and RNLI to name but a few partners.

His versatility and ability to include all is something that is seen throughout his work, such as Operation Atlantis. The Atlantis Alliance is a collaborative partnership comprised of seven agencies with one mission: to make the Lincolnshire coastline the safest place to live, work and visit. This alliance serves over 28 miles of East Lincolnshire coastline and places community engagement at the heart of its mission. The collaboration has seen a significant reduction in missing people and subsequent searches.

The force said that Barnaby’s innovative mindset and leadership qualities have helped gain four new marine radios, with the associated training for staff. Throughout the summer Barnaby organised a number of partnership training events, testing the response to missing people and those in need, in and around the coastline. These events have allowed Lincolnshire Police managers to shape their policing response, making it more efficient in working with partners. Barnaby recently secured a new Utility Terrain Vehicle for Mablethorpe also, which enables his team to access some of the remote places of the coast including coastal paths and beaches, thus enhancing ability to search and help those who are in the most need.

The force said: “His tireless efforts, innovative initiatives, and unwavering commitment to inclusivity and community support makes him a deserving recipient of this prestigious award. His work has had a profound and lasting impact on the lives of countless individuals, and his dedication to improving community safety and well-being is truly commendable.”

The Inclusive Awards acknowledges individuals and organisations who have excelled in their commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion.