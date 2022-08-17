Mablethorpe post office closes due to flooding

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thunderstorms in the area last night has meant that the post office, located on Seacroft Road, is closed today and it is not yet known when the branch will re-open.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Mablethorpe Post Office is temporarily closed due to flooding inside the branch after thunderstorms overnight.

"Water has entered the Post Office are of the store via the roof. It is not yet known when the branch is able to re-open.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the unplanned closure.

“In the interim, alternative branches for most Post Office services include Sutton-on-Sea and Bilsby.