Mablethorpe Pride brings rainbow in the rain for thousands

The event held over the weekend also incorporated the first Mablethorpe Fire Station open day in 10 years.

MABOP22 featured family friendly live music and entertainment, as well as activities and events promoting the love and acceptance of people of all gender and sexual identities.

Many of the pubs and bars in the town also supported the event pubs and visitors were encouraged to enjoy their food and friendly atmospheres.

Karen Griggs, of MAPOP22, said: “The weekend was a huge success with 3000 people attending the main stage event.

“The weather was pretty bad but despite this the high street was crowded from set up to right to the end.

“We hope we had the right mix of entertainment for the audience. There was a mix of both local and international talent .

“We were lucky enough to get the performers that had been in shows on the West “End

“Matthew Marshal Dickson, from Skegness, put the stage event together and it was his contacts and crew who made the stage event spectacular.”

The event was also sponsored by Visit Lincs Coast DBID. Its manager, Nicola McGarry, said, “We were very excited to help support such an event that is very different to what has been done here before.

"MABOP brought hundreds of visitors to the area to see vibrant, fun street performances, live singing acts, dance troupes and more, all to celebrate and promote love, acceptance, and diversity.

It’s been fantastic to see the businesses embrace this event and come together - well done to everyone involved.”

Mablethorpe Fire Station reported an equally successful Open Day. Watch manager Brett Ward said: “It was a really successful day, especially as it was the first open day in 10 years and we were delighted to also be part of the MABOPP22 weekend.

"Our vintage 1930’s Betsy fire engine from Louth was a huge attraction and amongst the activities there was a tombola and raffle and the Victoria Guest House donated and cooked a hog roast.

"”We also did a RTA demo and promoted home safety.”

1. MABOP22 AND FIRE STATION OPEN DAY The weekend included attractions for all the family. Photo: MABOP22

2. MABOP22 AND FIRE STATION OPEN DAY Amongst the activities were events promoting the love and acceptance of people of all gender and sexual identities. Photo: MABOP22

3. MABOP22 AND FIRE STATION OPEN DAY There was a rainbow in the rain from performers at MABOP22. Photo: MABOP22

4. MABOP22 AND FIRE STATION OPEN DAY Firefighters Dean McNaughton and Chantelle Goodwin demonstrate the 'Jaw's of Life' on a car wreck. Photo: Chris Frear Butterfield