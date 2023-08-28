Mablethorpe RNLI raises nearly £1,000 with open day

​Visitors to the coast over the weekend helped raise hundreds of pounds to keep a life-saving lifeboat afloat.

Manning the raffle are Abbie Mitchell and Rachel Freeman.

​Mablethorpe’s RNLI Station hosted its annual Open Day on Saturday (August 26) to raise funds to keep their vital lifeboat operational.

As well as a raffle, tombola, water & wine game, find the key for the box game, and Guess the Number of Sweets in the Jar game, visitors were also able to soak the crew who we clapped in the stocks and watch their D Class and Atlantic 85 lifeboats launch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mablethorpe Coastwatch was also in attendance, and the RNLI was also joined by Humbers Severn Class Lifeboat , the largest lifeboat in the RNLI fleet.

The raffle saw dozens of prizes donated by local businesses, including a game of bowling at Mirage, a voucher for Jackson’s Sand Train, and a free boat ride at Queens Park Boating Lake.