Mablethorpe RNLI raises nearly £1,000 with open day
Mablethorpe’s RNLI Station hosted its annual Open Day on Saturday (August 26) to raise funds to keep their vital lifeboat operational.
As well as a raffle, tombola, water & wine game, find the key for the box game, and Guess the Number of Sweets in the Jar game, visitors were also able to soak the crew who we clapped in the stocks and watch their D Class and Atlantic 85 lifeboats launch.
Mablethorpe Coastwatch was also in attendance, and the RNLI was also joined by Humbers Severn Class Lifeboat , the largest lifeboat in the RNLI fleet.
The raffle saw dozens of prizes donated by local businesses, including a game of bowling at Mirage, a voucher for Jackson’s Sand Train, and a free boat ride at Queens Park Boating Lake.
A spokesman for the Mablethorpe RNLI said: “We had a great turn out on the day and despite the wet weather towards the end of the afternoon, we still managed to raise £910.95.”