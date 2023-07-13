After appeals from the public, Mablethorpe will benefit from a new banking hub.

Cash Access and ATM network LINK has announced that Mablethorpe is one of four towns across the UK to receive the new hub to allow locals and businesses to find it easier to access banking services, joining seven other banking hubs up and running across the UK.

In 2021, the banking industry agreed that following the closure of any bank branch, or any community without a branch, can contact LINK directly and ask to be assessed for support in receiving a banking hub.

After receiving a request from the Mablethorpe community, LINK has recommended the hub.

Banking hubs are a shared banking space, and will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees, where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments, and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will also be private spaces where customers can speak to community bankers from their own bank for more privacy.

The banks will be working on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

The banking hub will now be delivered by Cash Access UK, and will begin to engage with the local community and to start looking for potential sites over the coming weeks.

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle: “It is fantastic news that a shared banking hub will be opening in Mablethorpe.

“I know that improving access to in-person, local banking services is something that is important to local residents.

“So I really welcome that having this hub will ensure that people can access these crucial services in their own local area.”

Chris Ashton, Head of Banking Services at LINK, said: "In-person banking is clearly important to the people of Mablethorpe, as evidenced by the community request.