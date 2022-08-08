Mablethorpe to become a "leader in medical innovation" with new £8.5million medical campus

The Campus for Future Living

Town Deal funding worth £8.5million has been approved for the campus, which will provide a base for the development and testing of Medi-tech applications and support the continued professional development of clinicians.

There will also be the opportunity for training and development of people working in care, and will put Mablethorpe at the forefront of medical technology and health and care related teaching and research.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Campus for Future Living is a flagship project for Mablethorpe and will put Mablethorpe at the heart of the provision health and care related jobs and businesses.

The government has also approved the first phase of the ‘mobi-hub’, which along with the Mablethorpe Town Centre Transformation are two projects within the Mablethorpe Town Deal that aim to make the town centre more attractive, less cluttered, and more coherent, to the benefit of locals and visitors and to the wider economy.

The Connected Coast Board oversees the Town Deal programme and projects for Mablethorpe, and chairman Chris Baron said: “The confirmation that these important and innovative projects can go ahead is hugely significant for Mablethorpe and the surrounding area.

“Both the campus and the Mobi-Hub will be transformational for Mablethorpe, and will bring far-reaching benefits for our communities, and beyond.

“The campus will position our area as an exemplar in the field of medical technology, bringing jobs and attracting businesses.

“I am hugely grateful to all our partners who have worked to develop these projects, and I look forward to seeing the difference that they will make for Mablethorpe.”

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle said: “This confirmation of significant funding to improve transport connectivity and enhance health and social care provision will bring transformational change to Mablethorpe and the surrounding area. Notably, they will attract more healthcare professionals and businesses to our beautiful corner of Lincolnshire benefiting our community and local economy.”

Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader of East Lindsey District Council, added: “This is a huge investment into Mablethorpe which will put the town on the map for its national significance in developing new medical technology and innovation.

“Together with the Mobi-Hub, these Towns Deals projects will bring positive change to Mablethorpe, increasing footfall for our businesses and creating jobs for our residents now and for years to come.

“These projects are milestones to celebrate, and I look forward to seeing the new opportunities they bring to the Lincolnshire coast and wider East Lindsey.”

Led by a coalition of local, regional, and national partners, the Campus for Future Living will put Mablethorpe at the heart of the provision of health and care related jobs and businesses.

As well as providing a base for the development and testing of medi-tech applications, it will also enable the continued professional development of clinicians, and will provide support and training for people working in care.

The approval for the Campus for Future Living and the mobi-hub comes after the other Town Deal projects for Mablethorpe were recently confirmed by the government, including the redevelopment of the Colonnade at Sutton on Sea. And, a new purpose-built leisure centre and digital learning complex is set to be developed on the site of the current Station Sports Centre.

In addition, Mablethorpe town centre will be transformed through a programme of shopfront and building repairs and improvements, and public realm enhancements. Finally, with the National Trust, a sustainable visitor hub with a range of accessible facilities will be developed to enhance explorations of the Sandilands Nature Reserve and the local area.

In 2021, Mablethorpe agreed a town deal worth £23.9m and Skegness £24.5m – and with match funding, the total investment in both areas will be in the region of £80m.