Mablethorpe's Quebec Road to undergo improvement in the New Year

​A busy Mablethorpe road is set to undergo month-long footpath improvements worth £125,000 in the new year.

The works will be carried out Quebec Road between Golf Road and North End, with a 24-hour road closure in place throughout the works programme.

A diversion route will be in place via North End, Kent Avenue, Theddlethorpe Road, Alford Road, Golf Road and vice versa.

The works will begin on Tuesday, January 2 with a scheduled end date of Wednesday, February 7 subject to suitable weather or unforeseen circumstances.

​Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “It’s very good news that we can bring this footpath improvement to Mablethorpe. The current path is in need of a rebuild and our programme of work will mean a much better path in place for years to come.”

Cllr Davies added: “These works will cost £125,000 to complete and, because safety for the crew and road users is of paramount importance, we have to put the road closure in place.

“There will be some inevitable disruption whilst the works are ongoing, but we will continue to do everything we can to get the work completed as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank everyone effected by this improvement work for their patience and understanding whilst we get the new footpath in place.”