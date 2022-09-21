Macmillan coffee mornings

Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning

The event is the biggest fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support and sees groups, individuals and businesses join in.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2021, more than £11 million was raised nationwide for the charity and it is hoped that figure will be topped this year.

This Sunday, September 25, an afternoon tea event will be held at Glentham Village Hall in aid of Macmillan.