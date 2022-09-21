Macmillan coffee mornings
This month sees the return of the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.
The event is the biggest fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support and sees groups, individuals and businesses join in.
In 2021, more than £11 million was raised nationwide for the charity and it is hoped that figure will be topped this year.
This Sunday, September 25, an afternoon tea event will be held at Glentham Village Hall in aid of Macmillan.
Go along between 2.30pm and 4.30pm to enjoy the refreshments on offer.