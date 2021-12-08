Magic of panto helping to save theatre in Skegness this Christmas

Eleanor Snowdon from Nickelodeon's Paw Patrol as Snow White

Sadly, for many of us it's two years since we've seen the spotlight on our favourite fairy tale characters with the usual usual screams of boo and "he's behind you!" coming for a live audience of children of all ages.

At a privately owned theatre in Skegness, this year is particularly magical because before the Covid-19 lockdown the future of the Neverland Theatre in Prince George Street was in doubt.

"We looked at moving venues and even just concentrating on touring but Covid-19 changed all that and made us revaluate," said theatre owner Gary Starr, whose company survived lockdown with a number of online productions and touring outdoors.

Joe Gash, currently touring Rock of Ages as The Rock Prince.

"We love Skegness and being here so we spent lockdown rebuilding the place.

"We have new seating, sound system and lighting.

"Some businesses and people came forward to sponsor some of the seats - and we still have some left.

"This added to the community feel of the place, which is very important to us.

Owner Gary Starr is looking forward to welcoming families to the pantomime at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness.

"We are ready to relaunch now and we are very excited to be welcome new and former supporters to our star-studded Christmas pantomime, 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs'.

The show - which opens on Wednesday, December 15, until Friday, December 24 - boasts an amazing cast including Eleanor Snowdon of Paw Patrol fame as the leading lady, and the amazing vocals of the Rock Prince, played by Joe Gash who is currently touring the UK with Rock of Ages.

There will be a full supporting cast of professional ensemble, not forgetting Snow White's seven friends.

Gary Starr says he is super excited to be bringing panto to his theatre, which for those who know it has always been a hidden gem in the town.

Snow White opens at the Neverland Theatre in Skegness on Wednesday, December 15.

"This is the first year we have brought a Christmas pantomime to our own theatre and we are so excited to open the doors and have a full audience clapping and cheering the heroes and booing the baddies," he said.

"Our amazing cast can’t wait to get started. This show is guaranteed to have you laughing for days.

"It’s the perfect show to put you in the Christmas spirit."

There is a lot to look forward to in 2022 too.

Sleeping Beauty opens at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on Thursday, December 16.

"We are hoping to have for or five shows a week during the season," said Gary. "Skegness Playgoers will be running their productions here and we are also talking to some other groups.

"As well as this we are also bringing in new drag shows and comedy nights.

"It's been a tough year for everyone but for theatre it has been devastating.

"We managed to survive somehow and we just need people to buy tickets and come and support us."

Sponsors for the Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs pantomime are The Hildreds Shopping Centre and The Skegness Aquarium’.

The show can be booked online at www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk or call the box office on 01754 879262.

Matinees are 2pm and the curtain rises at 7pm in the evening. Ticket prices are £16 for an adult, £10 for a child.

SLEEPING BEAUTY AT THE EMBASSY CENTRE

Magna Vitae came up with a poem to promote their pantomime - Sleeping Beauty - at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness:

The building has been empty, the dust has gathered here and there.

The lights have been switched off, the heating set to fair.

Now our venue has re-opened, welcoming back the young and old.

We’ve missed you all so much, but many tickets must now be sold.

Join us for our festive tale, full of enchanting sights.

Can dear Sleeping Beauty, be woken after so many nights…

The pantomime opens on Thursday, December 16, and runs until December 28.