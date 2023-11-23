Peter Pan is flying in to Skegness this Christmas in a brand new pantomime adventure.

The cast of Peter Pan at the Neverland Theatre are getting into the Christmas spirit.

Gary Starr is bringing the magic to the Neverland Theatre from December 17 to December 24.The family friendly production is promised to be biggest show to date in the newly refurbished intimate theatre in Prince George Street.

Stormy Stan from the RNLI Skegness will be joining the cast of Peter Pan and making a special guest appearance once again.

The audience till be invited to pop some change in the buckets to help Neverland support the local charity.

There will also be an adult-only comedy panto, Rubbin It Good and his Band of very Merry People, running from December 20 to 23.

To book tickets, visit here https://www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk/

The Embassy Theatre is also visiting the world of makebelieve with its pantomime, Snow White.

It is showing from December 15 to 28 at the theatre on Grand Parade.

The production follows the traditional fairytale of a beautiful Princess, with lips as red as the rose and skin white as snow, who finds herself running from her wicked stepmother and taking refuge in the forest with seven friendly dwarfs.

Will the handsome Prince rescue Snow and defeat the Wicked queen? Join the cast to find out.

A special adapted relaxed performance for people with special needs is being held on Thursday, December 21, at 11am.

Loud noises and bright/flashing lights have been reduced and there will be an informal atmosphere to allow people who may need to move around, make noise or just take a break.