Magna Vitae rewards NHS staff and care workers in East Lindsey

Fitness membership includes unlimited use of the fitness suites, swimming pools and exercise classes at the premier venues within East Lindsey.

The initiative appropriately named ‘You Care, We Care’ will provide eligible NHS staff and care workers with up to 25% discount on fitness membership at all Magna Vitae venues including; Meridian Leisure Centre, Louth, Horncastle Pool & Fitness Suite, Station Sports Centre, Mablethorpe, and Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite.

Fitness membership includes unlimited use of the fitness suites, swimming pools and exercise classes at the premier venues within East Lindsey.

Aeneas Richardson, Executive Director of Magna Vitae said “This fantastic campaign enables MV to show our recognition for the vital role performed by NHS staff and care workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the amazing work they do day in and day out to serve our communities and keep them safe.

Fitness membership includes unlimited use of the fitness suites, swimming pools and exercise classes at the premier venues within East Lindsey.

“We are here to help everyone become more active, more often and we are excited to provide an accessible and affordable service back to the workers who are at the heart of our community.”

The ‘You Care, We Care’ initiative supports the charitable trust’s commitment to strengthening communities, and the district wide promotion of healthy lifestyles.

Magna Vitae creates significant social value.

In an average year, for every £1 a resident spends at Magna Vitae venues, four times as much value is created for residents, public health and social care systems.

The benefit of exercise, reaps considerable physical and mental health improvements for East Lindsey residents.

In the 2018/2019 reporting year, over 90% of members surveyed, reported improved mobility, weight loss, and increased self-esteem.

Furthermore, residents in at risk categories, achieved risk reductions against major disease, including; coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, dementia, and cancer.

To be eligible for ‘You Care, We Care’, you must be either working for the NHS, an Independent Hospital, or Care Working professional, living or working within the East Lindsey district.

Eligible individuals can apply for the membership by emailing [email protected], going to magnavitae.org/NHS-Care-Workers and filling in a form or by visiting one of the premier venues.