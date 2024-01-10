Main Road at Saltfleetby to be closed for roadworks
The works will be carried out on the B1200 Main Road at Saltfleetby, All Saints, and are set to begin on Monday (January 22), and are scheduled to be completed on Friday February 2, subject to suitable weather.
A 24-hour diversion route will be in place throughout the works, with working hours on site from 7.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be a diversion in place during the roadworks, via the A1031, A1104, A157, B1200 and vice versa.
Coun Richard Davies, LCC Executive member for highways, said: "I’m delighted that we can get on with these works and bring this improvement to the area for those who use this road.
“The programme of work will cost £300,000 to deliver and the outcome will be a very noticeable difference to the area. The work will also greatly increase the lifespan of the road.”
"The nature of these works mean that a road closure with diversion route has to be in place whilst the old surface of the road is removed and then replaced.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It will mean some unavoidable disruption for the duration of the works. I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we bring these improvements to Saltfleetby All Saints.”
For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.