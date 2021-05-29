Main shopping street in Skegness to be pedestrianised in 18-month experient

There are plans to pedestrianise Lumley Road in Skegness.

Lincolnshire County Council is to ban cars from Lumley Road which features the Hildreds Shopping Centre and the new Lumley Plaza to improve air quality and cut congestion.

The decision was made after a consultation in which 57 per cent of people consulted supported the move, which is expected to take place in the next few weeks.

Once pedestrianised, only pedestrians, cyclists and buses would be able to use Lumley Road as an 'active travel corridor'.

The plan was revealed in a BBC Radio Lincolnshire interview with Councillor Richard Davies, executive councillor for highways. Coun Davis said: "Skegness has had a great deal of support for doing things differently in Lumley Road.

"Initially, we talked basically about pedestrianising it for cyclists and pedestrians but one of the things that came out of the consultation was that they still want bus access."

"The reality is that we cannot have our city and our towns operate the way they have in the last 25 years.

"Lots of market towns are really struggling in terms of shoppers and access and thing like air quality and congestion are a real problem so I think we need to do things differently."

Earlier this year, plans were also revealed to upgrade Lumley as part of the £25 million Town Deal.

The investment would focus on Lumley Road from the Train Station to Tower Esplanade, transforming Skegness’ neglected historic town centre and key gateway to visitors.

This would include funding for landlords to upgrade neglected shop fronts.

