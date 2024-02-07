Major broadband upgrade on the way for Rasen and Wragby

Broadband boost for homes and businesses. Image: Gabriel - stock.adobe.com

​UK-based smart technology and digital provider Connexin will deliver full fibre connections to around 34,000 rural premises across West Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire which, without Government intervention, would have missed out on the industry’s rollout of faster, more reliable ‘gigabit-capable’ broadband.

Connexin has started the planning and design works to enable the first premises to be connected to the network by early 2025.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive member for IT at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We welcome the news of this funding and supplier selection. It is vitally needed in terms of connecting rural areas and it will mean a level playing field in the provision of connectivity for both rural and urban areas.

“For Lincolnshire, this additional money will make a very real difference to those who live in more remote areas of the county.”

The contract is one of several announced yesterday (Tuesday) as part of a £453 million commitment to delivering next-generation broadband to around 236,000 hard-to-reach homes and businesses across England.

Data and Digital Infrastructure Minister Julia Lopez said: “People across West Lincolnshire are set to benefit from connectivity fit for the future, thanks to government’s Project Gigabit. We’re making strides in connecting communities in hard-to-reach areas across the country, and this latest investment will bring us one step closer to our digital transformation, opening up vast opportunities in rural areas.”

Furqan Alamgir, CEO at Connexin added: “Through the award of this contract, we are delighted to be able to play our part in the Government’s mission to level up and bring gigabit connectivity to our rural communities.

“At Connexin our mission is not just about connecting people but also about how such connectivity can improve lives. We believe that everyone has the right to the same opportunities, and we firmly believe in digital inclusion and what it can unlock.

“We look forward to working with BDUK to futureproof the infrastructure and bring hyperfast broadband to the region.”

More than £1 billion in contracts have now been awarded through Project Gigabit to connect around 677,000 homes and businesses, with tens of millions of pounds worth of additional contracts to be awarded across the country in the coming weeks.

Last month the government announced that gigabit coverage had reached 80 percent of the UK, up from just six percent in 2019, and the UK is on track to achieve 85 percent by 2025.