Major housing development set to breathe new life into Gainsborough area

A major new housing development is set to breathe new life into Heapham Road, Gainsborough, with the construction of 64 high-quality homes, due for completion in 2026/27.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This ambitious project includes a mix of one-bedroom apartments and two, three, and four-bedroom homes, designed to meet the growing demand in the area.

Each home will be equipped with solar panels, electric vehicle charging points, and off-road parking, ensuring tenants benefit from energy-efficient, future-ready living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development is tailored to suit a wide range of people, from single professionals to growing families, and reflects the increasing need for modern, well-connected homes in Gainsborough.

A major new housing development is coming to Heapham Road, Gainsborough

Georgie McGuire, Development Project Manager at Ongo, said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to be delivering homes to people who need them most. These properties are going to look lovely and will make a real impact. We’re proud to be creating places people will be proud to call home.”

Located close to excellent schools, local amenities, and shops, the new homes are ideally positioned to support Gainsborough’s continued regeneration and appeal as a thriving place to live and work. The development aligns with the town’s strategic growth plans and is a key part of ongoing efforts to enhance the local community.

The project is being delivered in close collaboration with West Lindsey District Council, whose support and partnership have been instrumental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgie added: “It’s fantastic to work with such a forward-thinking and supportive council. Their commitment to quality housing and community development is wonderful to see.”

This latest scheme builds on a strong track record of delivery in the area, with over 40 homes completed between April 2023 and March 2024, 90 per cent of which were delivered for rent.

Georgie said: “We’re continuing with ambitious development plans in the region, focused on enhancing the local community and providing high-quality housing options for all.”

Sally Grindrod-Smith, director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities, at West Lindsey District Council, said: “We are delighted to see this major development on Heapham Road progressing, which marks another significant step in the regeneration of Gainsborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The delivery of 64 high-quality, energy-efficient homes will not only help meet local housing demand but also support our wider vision for the town as a vibrant, well-connected place to live and work.

“Our strong partnership with Ongo has been key to bringing this project to life, and we are proud to be working alongside an organisation so committed to building communities, not just homes.

“This scheme supports our strategic growth plans and reinforces our long-term commitment to investing in sustainable, inclusive development across West Lindsey.”

As part of its long-term strategy, Ongo is targeting the delivery of 225 new homes each year, while also investing £120 million into its existing housing stock over the next 10 years, ensuring both new and current tenants benefit from safe, modern, and sustainable homes.