Road reconstruction works at major roads within Skegness will start in late September.

Drummond Road is one of the locations where there will be major road improvements.

The project follows on from resurfacing works to Roman Bank last year and will focus on North Parade, Grand Parade and Drummond Road.

“This will be a really big undertaking involving excavating the failing sections of carriageway and using over 4,000 tonnes of tarmac and other materials to rebuild them,” said Karen Cassar, Lincolnshire County Council assistant director for highways,

“While on-site, we’ll also be replacing the gullies along Lumley Avenue which will help improve drainage along the road and will be resurfacing a small section of Roman Bank between Ida Road and Lincoln Road too.”

Coun Carl Macey, North Skegness county councillor, said: “The reconstruction of Roman Bank has made journeys through Skegness much better for residents and visitors alike, so we’re now focusing on rebuilding some of our other major routes.

“There will, no doubt, be some disruption while the roadworks are underway. However, this is a necessary part of all highways improvements, so I ask everyone affected to remain patient and bear with us.”

Works will begin on Monday, September 25, for up to ten weeks.

Traffic management will be as follows:

• Phase 1 – temporary traffic signals on North Parade and Grand Parade, and a daytime closure of Drummond Road, from 8am to 6pm, starting Monday 25 September until mid-October

• Phase 2 – daytime road closure of North Parade from 8am to 6pm starting mid-November for up to one week

• Phase 3 – night-time closure of Grand Parade from 7pm to 6am starting upon completion of Phase 2

• Roman Bank section – full 24-hour, weekday-only road closure (southbound only) starting upon completion of Phase 3 until late November

Specific dates and times for the above phases will be posted on road signs no less than two weeks in advance.

In the meantime, people are being asked to leave additional time for their journeys.

Karen added: “We also encourage anyone wanting to report potholes or other faults on our road network via FixMyStreet, either online or on the app.”