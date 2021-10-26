The total programme of works is expected to last for up to six weeks, subject to suitable weather.

As part of the project, rolling night-time road closures on Bridge Street/Ropery Road will be in place from 6pm to 2am, Monday to Friday evenings.

Please note that only the section of road being worked on each evening will be closed.

Closures will be in place in Bridge Street and part of Ropery Road

The diversion route for the night-time closures will be via A159 Trinity Street / Beaumont Street / North Street / Morton Terrace / Morton Road, and vice versa.

Coun Clio Perraton-Williams, county councillor for Scotter Rural and executive support councillor for highways, said: "As part of these works, we'll be rebuilding sections of Ropery Road and Bridge Street that are nearing the end of their serviceable life.

"When we start, the team will be carrying work out overnight, beginning in the south and working north.

“We'll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum including only closing the sections of road being worked on at the time, placing signage out so drivers know where the road is closed, and maintaining access for residents as often as it's safe to do so.

"I want to thank everyone in advance for their patience.

"Once complete, these improvements will make travelling around Gainsborough much safer and more comfortable for all road users."