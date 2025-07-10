High Street, Wainfleet.

Major resurfacing works at Wainfleet costing £246,000 are set to create ‘better ride quality’ for the route.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The works – starting along High Street from the railway crossing to the Market Place – are set to begin on Tuesday, July 15, and take around three weeks to complete.

Karen Cassar added: “These works will involve a crew replacing the existing road surface, which has reached the end of its lifecycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This improvement is another part of our ongoing road uplift across the county and because of the nature of the work, we have to put a diversion route using like-for-like roads in place. This is for the safety of road users and the crew.

“However, to lessen the disruption to the local traffic network where we can, we will lift the diversion routes as much as possible at the end of each shift.

"Our night crew will also ensure that machines are not left running when not working and each machine is fitted with the most up-to-date noise suppressing technology.

“Ultimately, the change will be very obvious to all who use the route and by doing this we are securing many more years of life for the road. I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience and understanding whilst we are delivering the improvement scheme for Wainfleet.”

DATES AND TIMES

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overnight works starting Tuesday, July 15, to Monday, July 28, will be from 10pm to 6am, with no weekend works.

Day works starting Monday, July 28 to Monday, August 4, will be from 7.30pm to 5pm.

Road closures and diversion routes will be in place during the dates stated and will remain in place during working hours. The road will re-open again, where practical to do so, at the end of each shift.

Traffic marshals and pedestrian marshals will be on site at all times during working hours to assist vehicle and pedestrian flow.

Signed diversion routes will be as follows;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, July 15, to Thursday, July 17: B1195 High street/Market Place/Rumbold lane/Skegness Road/A52 Wainfleet Bypass/B1195 Station Road and vice versa.

Monday, July 21, to Monday, July 28: B1195 High Street/B1195 Spilsby Road/A16 Partney Road/A158 Skegness Road/A52 Roman Bank/A52 Wainfleet Road/ C661 Croft Bank/B1195 High Street and vice versa.

Monday, July 28, to Monday, August 4: High Street/Market place and vice versa.

For up-to-date information about this and other roadworks, please visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.