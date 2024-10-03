Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major restoration project costing £500,000 is about to start at the National Trust’s Gunby Hall and Gardens estate.

When the house near Spilsby was originally built in 1700, it had a different staircase to the one visitor’s are familiar with today.

In 1735, the Massingberds decided to install a more elaborate staircase and Venetian window, but they did so without adding any structural support.

With the addition of a chimney a few decades later, it has led to some structural movement in the south elevation.

A major £500k restiration project is set to start at Gunby Hall.

The scaffolding is being erected and is expected to be installed within the next two weeks.

Structural works will include replacing timber beams, replacing window surrounds and other structural works.

Contractors, Messengers will be carrying out the work which is due to be completed in the beginning of the new year.

Once complete, the work will enhance the visitor experience of the house, with the visitor route fully reinstated, and the six currently closed rooms reopened to visitors.

This work is costing around £500,000 and has been funded by a pot of money supported by our members and visitors of the National Trust.

Property Operations Manager Rachel Marriott said: “There may be some disruption to the visitor route while the work is undertaken, but we plan to remain open throughout the project.

“This project is set to enhance the building for years to come as well as celebrating conservation and heritage work, and engaging with our supporters, without their contributions this work would not be possible so a huge thank you to you all.”

Gunby Estate, Hall and Gardens will remain open to visitors while the work is carried out so there will be lots for visitors to see, including Apple Day this Sunday, October 6, and the Haunted Halloween House on Sunday, October 26.