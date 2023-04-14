Major roadworks are to take place to resurface the A158 at High Toynton.

Major roadworks area planned to resurface A158 at High Toynton.

Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) plan a full surface replacement to make using it “a much better experience”.

Coun Richard Davies, LCC executive member for highways, said the improvements will be very noticeable for the people and businesses in the area.

He said: "We will be carrying out this nightworks programme to replace the existing worn road surface with a new one to keep the road useable and increase its lifespan.

“Because we are putting a new top layer onto the road, the improvements will be very noticeable for the people and businesses in the area and will make using the road a much better experience.

Diversions will be put in place, but only during the night when the crew are working. Coun Davies said: ““Unfortunately, because of the size and scale of the works we will have to put a diversion in place.

"But this will only be in effect at night when the crew are working. After each shift ends we will lift the restrictions where we can to ensure as little disruption as possible for road users. We can’t avoid all disruption with works like this, but we can do everything possible to minimise what it’ll mean for local road users.

“We will continue to get these works completed as quickly as is possible and I would like to thank everyone effected for their patience whilst we do so.”

DATES AND TIMES

The works will begin on Wednesday, May 10, with a planned end date of Saturday, May 13,. Night working will happen from 8pm to 6am , subject to suitable weather.

TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT

Road closure and diversion route to be lifted at the end of each shift to minimise disruption on the local network.

DIVERSION ROUTE

The diversion route will be via A158, A16, A155, A153 then back to the A158 and vice versa.

LOCATION OF WORKS

The works will be carried out on the A158 Spilsby Road, High Toynton.

