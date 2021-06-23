Major safety improvements set for A631 between Glentham and Middle Rasen

Roadworks.

The start date for the project is Monday, July 12, with the scheme expected to last for up to eight weeks, Monday to Friday (subject to suitable weather).

Councillor Richard Davies executive member for highways, said: “This stretch of road is an accident hotspot, with sixteen collisions resulting in injury taking place over the past five years

“Using the funding we were awarded from central government’s Safer Roads Fund, we’ll be carrying out major improvements to the A631 starting next month to increase safety along this dangerous stretch of road.

“As part of the project, we’ll be digging up 2,275 metres of road and using 6,000 tonnes of tarmac and other materials to fully rebuild it – leading to smoother and safer journeys for drivers.

“We’ll also be implementing a new 50mph speed limit between Bishopbridge and Middle Rasen to keep people moving at a safer pace here.

As part of the works, overnight closures of the A631 will be in place from 8pm to 6am.

The scheme will be carried out in two phases (subject to weather):

Phase 1 – Monday, July 12, for four weeks:

• Road reconstruction, drainage works on the section of A631 between Rectory Farm layby to West Rasen bridge and new road markings from the junction with Top Road to the sewage plant on Gainsborough Road

• Three-way lights at the A631 junction with Top Road as needed to road marking works

• Diversion via A1103 Top Road / A46 Caistor Road and A46 Gallamore Lane/Gainsborough Road, and vice vers

Phase 2 – Friday, August 6, for up to four weeks:

• Road reconstruction, drainage works and new road markings on the section of A631 east of The Willows Garden Centre to the layby after Bishop Norton Road, Glentham

• Diversion via A15 / A46 Welton Road/Market Rasen Road / A631 Gainsborough Road, and vice versa

Councillor Davies added: “Because this is such a big project, there will likely be some disruption – but we’ll be doing everything we can to keep this to a minimum, including carrying the works out overnight to keep people moving in the day and maintaining access for residents throughout the scheme.”

This scheme is part of central government’s larger Safer Roads Fund programme, which looks at improving safety on some of the country’s riskiest roads.

Lincolnshire County Council, along with North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council, were awarded £4.6m in funding from government’s larger Safer Roads Fund programme in 2018 towards improvements to the following sections of road:

• A18 between the A16 and the County Boundary (in partnership with North East Lincolnshire Council)

• A1084 between Caistor and Brigg (in partnership with North Lincolnshire)

• A631 between Bishop Bridge and Middle Rasen

• A631 between Louth and Middle Rasen

Nationwide, the Department for Transport’s £175m Safer Roads Fund will be used to improve safety along 50 of the riskiest stretches of council-managed A-roads in the country, as identified by the Road Safety Foundation (RSF) and The RAC Foundation in 2016.