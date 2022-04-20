Major roadworks in Roman Bank, Skegness, are now complete.

The works were started in September 2020 but delays on the original due date took place because it was discovered the drainage system needed rebuilding, which involved installing over half a mile of new underground pipes.

Coun Richard Davies, Lincolnshire County Counciul executive member for highways, said: "I'm really happy to say that our works to rebuild the section of Roman Bank, from Burgh Road/Castleton Boulevard to just past Elmhirst Avenue, are now complete.

"Since starting in September 2020, we've spent over 52,000 hours on this massive project – including digging up worn out carriageway and footways and laying over 7,000 tonnes of new tarmac to completely reconstruct this section of Roman Bank.

“We also took the opportunity to completely rebuild sections of the road's drainage system, including installing over half a mile of new underground pipes, over 20 new manholes and nearly 90 new gullies.

"The team also fully refurbished the pedestrian crossing near the junction of Roman Bank and Sea View Road as part of the scheme as part of the project.

"Now that we're finished, residents and visitors should notice smoother, safer journeys when travelling through Skegness along Roman Bank.”

Below are some facts and figures about the Roman Bank improvement project:

- Nearly 7,000 tonnes of material excavated

- A mile and a quarter of new kerbing installed

- Over half a mile of underground utility cables diverted

Coun Davies continued: "Although the project faced some challenges along the way, including unexpected utility diversions, wet and snowy weather and some supply issues, the team did an excellent job working through each problem and getting us to where we are today.

"I also want to thank all of Skegness for bearing with us throughout the project."

The Roman Bank improvement works were carried out by Breheny Civil Engineering.

The £4.8m scheme was co-funded by £3.6m from the Department for Transport's Challenge Fund and £1.2m from Lincolnshire County Council.