Make sure you are keeping yourself and families safe from Covid-19 this Christmas and New Year

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed a significant drop in protection against the Omicron variant from two doses of the Covid vaccine, compared to previous/other variants, and so the entire country is being encouraged to get a booster vaccination, to maximise protection.

Coun Owen Bierley, leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “Christmas and New Year are always occasions for reflection, rest and spending time with loved ones.

"This year, residents are advised to please keep an eye on all the Government messages over the Christmas period, to take note if there are any changes, and residents are also advised to take responsibility to keep themselves and their families safe.

Have you had your booster vaccination yet? (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

"We are not at the end of this pandemic, and so far West Lindsey residents have been together and selfless throughout this time, and we must now keep going.

“I urge everyone to have a safe, healthy Christmas and New Year, and to move into 2022 with positivity, health and a refreshed outlook as we move forward together, and of course, if you get offered the jab, please do come forward. This is absolutely vital.”

Derek Ward, Lincolnshire’s d irector of public health, said: “It’s important that we all continue to follow safe behaviours to reduce the ris k of infection.

"First protect yourself – if you haven’t already been vaccinated then do so as soon as possible. And for the majority who have then make sure you get your booster jabs as soon as possible.

“Second - protect others and keep testing.

"So make sure you take a lateral flow test twice a week or if you are meeting others indoors. Isolate and book a PCR test if you have any symptoms no matter how mild.”