Make sure you're registered to vote ahead of local elections

​Residents are being reminded to ensure they are registered to vote ahead of May’s local elections.

​On Thursday, May 4, residents in East Lindsey will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them at a local level.

Local Government elections select councillors, who are responsible for making decisions on running services in your local area, including planning, waste management, environmental health, housing and leisure and culture.

In order to vote in this important election, residents must be on the electoral register, and the deadline to register to vote in local elections is midnight on Monday, April 17.Anyone can join the electoral register online at gov.uk/register-to-vote

Rob Barlow, Electoral Registration Officer for ELDC, said: “There is still time to register to vote in the May local elections. If you have moved house recently or your details have changed, now is the time to make sure you are registered to vote.

“The only way you can have a say on who represents you and your community is by taking part in the local elections on May 4. If you are not registered by Monday, April 17, you won’t be able to vote.”

If you were registered to vote in the last election and your details have not changed, you will still be registered to vote.

Check your details by calling 01507 601111.

This year, for the first time, residents in England will need to show photographic ID to vote at this year's local elections.