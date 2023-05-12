Make use of new Night Light Cafes

Two new Night Light cafés have opened in Lincolnshire boosting the mental health support available in the community.

Volunteers at the Night Light Cafes are ready for business.

During Mental Health Awareness Week (from May 15-21), Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust

(LPFT), which provides mental health, learning disability and autism services, and Acts Trust, is reminding people to access the new Night Light cafés in Sleaford and Skegness.

Riverside Church in Sleaford and Skegness Day Centre have opened their doors to provide a safe space for people who are struggling with their mental health and need a listening ear.

The cafés are staffed by trained volunteers meaning non-clinical support can be delivered out of hours as well as signposting advice to help meet specific needs, such as where to access food parcels and financial advice.

Stacey Marriott, Night Light Café Coordinator at the Acts Trust, said: “The Night Light Cafes have proven to offer valuable mental health support to people around the county. It has been a joy to see new cafes launch in Sleaford and Skegness earlier this spring and both were well attended on their launch nights, providing much needed safe spaces for people who are finding life difficult.”

Brian, a guest to a Night Light Café, added: “I am always encouraged and welcomed every time I visit. I was given details of other organisations that I could get help from.”

