Making a paws-itive difference to mental and physical wellbeing

Health and wellbeing for humans and hounds EMN-210726-081525001

Paw Runner has teamed up with Active Lincolnshire for a weekly ‘Think Active Dog Walk’.

The project is encouraging everyone to get active, which will have a positive impact on their physical and mental health.

The Think Active Support Group is supported by an investment from the Mental Health Promotion Fund – a partnership between Lincolnshire County Council and Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust.

Health and wellbeing for humans and hounds EMN-210727-094800001

The funding was secured by Active Lincolnshire and Paw Runner is the delivery partner for the West Lindsey area – the first group launched in the county.

The groups will provide physical activity for people either living with low-level mental illness or with a history of poor mental health.

Leaders will be skilled to support participants and feel comfortable to have conversations around feelings such as loneliness, anxiety and depression, non-clinical

Founder of Paw Runner, Lucie Mountain, knew as soon as she heard about the Think Active scheme, she just had to get involved.

She said: “According to the most recent annual report produced by PDSA, 1.3 million dogs in the UK aren’t getting walked on a daily basis, which is a contributing factor to 1 in 14 dogs being diagnosed as obese and 1 in 10 dogs suffering from mental health issues each year.

“That coupled with mental health charity, Mind, providing research that 1 in four humans suffer with mental health and more than 60 per cent of adults are classed as overweight in the UK, the negative long term effects of covid has propelled us into a mental health and obesity pandemic for both humans and hounds.

“Now is the time to make a difference and it is a big part of Paw Runners mission to help humans and their hounds to make that positive lifestyle change for a happier, healthier and more fulfilled lifestyle.”

Lucie continued: “With the rising amount of dog thefts, it is also a safe environment to come together and have beautiful walks without feeling anxious.”

The weekly meet-ups take place every Tuesday evening at 6.30pm, at Walesby Woods.

The walkers meet opposite the ‘Paws in the Forest’ cattery, past the Walesby Caravan Park.

Lucie added: “The walks last one hour and are completely free and at the end of the walk you will receive complimentary refreshments including some freshly baked tasty treats supplied by ‘Nice and Naughty,’ of Market Rasen.

“Grimsby based ‘Skippers’ dog food company has kindly supplied the ethically-sourced tasty fish dog treats for our four legged walkers to enjoy after their walk too.”