Making Links in Lincs with new charitable incorporated organisation
On May 10, the launch of Lincs-Links CIO took place with more than 60 people attending, including representatives from across the county, as well as local people and organisations.
Lincs-Links is a new charity which works with people in the community to help them to find the resources they need with a one-stop directory where people can find the contact details of the services and support groups in the area, either through the online directory or via one-to-one advice.
People can find details of services in a huge range of categories, including health and social care, family support, drug and alcohol addition services, child safeguarding, mental health, and much more.
Over the last 18 months the Lincs-Links team, have spoken to many local people about the services and organisations that exist in the area, and the Lincs-Links directory and website resources was identified as a way to bring all these together in one easily accessible place for the community.
“Almost without exception everyone agrees that Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe and Sutton on Sea have an amazing community spirit with some exceptional community resources and local groups,” Talia Goodall, Chief Community Caring Officer said, “Lincs-Links has been created to enable people to access these amazing community resources, especially where they focus on improving the health and well-being of local people.
"People helping people is what is important – Mablethorpe, Sutton-on-sea and Trusthorpe deserve it!”
The Lincs-Links service has been designed to be as accessible as possible, with a dedicated phone line, text service, or email address to contact the Lincs-Links team.
To find out more about Lincs-Links, or to access Lincs-Links’s directory, visit the website at https://lincs-links.co.uk/ or call on 01507 665365 or email [email protected].