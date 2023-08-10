A mammoth challenge by 100 cyclists to complete 100 miles is raising £10,000 for the RNLI in Skegness

The cyclists heading for the RNLI Lifeboat station in Skegness.

The British Gypsum cyclists recently arrived at the RNLI Lifeboat Station in Skegness from Barrow on Soa

Accompanied by six support motorbikes, two support vans, and a leading car, they showcased their determination and commitment to the cause. Known as the Multi Finishers, the group drew inspiration from British Gypsum's popular product, MultiFinish Plaster.

For the past three months, these individuals have dedicated their time and effort to training for this challenging endeavour while simultaneously fulfilling their regular roles at British Gypsum.

The cyclists with RNLI crew at the RNLI station in Skegness.

A cheque presentation ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday, September at the British Gypsum site, where the funds raised will be handed over to the RNLI Skegness team. This generous contribution will support the vital work carried out by the lifeboat station in ensuring the safety of the Lincolnshire coastline.

“RNLI Skegness is incredibly proud to have been chosen as the charity partner by British Gypsum and the Multi Finishers for this remarkable fundraising event,” said Brad Johnson, Lifeboat Press Officer, RNLI Skegness.

“We are grateful for their unwavering support and dedication to our cause. The funds raised through their tremendous efforts will go a long way in helping us continue our vital life-saving work along the Lincolnshire coastline.”

The '100 miles with 100 Cyclists' event has been an annual tradition for nearly 15 years, organised by employees of British Gypsum. Over the years, the cyclists have collectively raised close to a quarter of a million pounds for various charitable causes.

Established in 1824, the RNLI has been safeguarding lives at sea for almost two centuries. Similarly, British Gypsum has a long-standing history in the construction industry, dating back to 1876. The company has been providing high-quality products and partnering with construction professionals to build better structures since its official launch in 1917.